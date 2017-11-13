It looks like Crosbear are a thing... again

They may have announced their dramatic split just last month, but it looks like TV’s most outrageous reality couple Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear aren’t over yet.



We were sure they’d broken up for good after Geordie Shore star Charlotte removed ALL traces of Bear from her Instagram page, telling her followers it was time for a ‘fresh start’.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

But in a shocking (or maybe not-so-shocking) turn of events, Crosbear were reportedly caught snogging at the MTV EMAs on Sunday night.

‘Charlotte and Bear full-on snogged on the dance-floor,’ an eyewitness told OK! magazine.

Before adding: ‘They couldn’t keep their hands off each other. They were laughing and joking around, and looked as though they were having a lot of fun together.’

And despite Charlotte insisting she’s ‘very much single’ as she walked the red carpet at the MTV bash, it’s now been alleged she spent the night with her ex-beau on Saturday.

MORE: Stephen Bear ‘QUITS’ Just Tattoo Of Us after bitter Charlotte Crosby split – while she responds by stripping naked on Snapchat

According to The Sun, the former pair crossed paths while Charlotte was celebrating fellow Geordie star Sophie Kasaei’s birthday over the weekend – with the 27-year-old even abandoning the party.

🐾 A post shared by Stephen Hollywood Bear (@stevie_bear) on Nov 12, 2017 at 12:19pm PST

A source told the publication: ‘Sophie was miffed because Charlotte left her party to go off with Bear.

‘They spent a night together in a hotel and then met up again at the EMAs,’ the source added. Ooo la la.

And it looks like the pair are definitely back on good terms after they were spotted hanging out on reality pal, Chloe Ferry‘s Snapchat Story as well.

Bear can be seen whispering into his exes ear before the pair both stick their tongues out at the camera.

But while Charlotte and Bear might be happy they’re back together it looks like the pair’s followers aren’t overly impressed, as one fan tweeted: ‘its gone beyond a joke now.’

While another added: ‘Stephen bear and Charlotte both together in Chloe ferry’s snapchat, back together?! Or was it for the publicity?! Starting to wonder…..’

And they weren’t the only ones…

Well, while we have absolutely no idea what’s really going on with these two – we’re sure we’re probably going to find out very soon.