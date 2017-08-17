The former Geordie Shore star explained all in an emotional video

Charlotte Crosby has shocked fans by tearfully claiming she’s SPLIT from boyfriend Stephen Bear in an emotional video.

The reality star – who hosts MTV show Just The Tattoo Of Us with Bear – sobbed as she told her Snapchat followers on Wednesday night that their romance is now over.

‘I love Stephen more than anything in the world but I don’t think I’m what he wants right now,’ Charlotte, 27, explained in the footage.

‘So I can’t carry on trying to fight for a relationship where the other person isn’t fighting as hard.

‘Maybe my reasons aren’t as validated as his things but I don’t know why I’d get so upset about someone who doesn’t care.

‘I know you think you know my life but you don’t know the half of it because there’s a lot of things that a lot of people just don’t know.’

Charlotte went on to suggest that she thinks Bear, 27, has been ‘selfish’ but also praised him for being the ‘best boyfriend’ and confirmed he hadn’t cheated on her.

‘I love Stephen so much but when someone is so selfish to always put themselves in front and not even care about the little things that you ask them to do just makes you question if they care at all,’ the former Geordie Shore star revealed as she started to well up.

‘He’s been the best boyfriend to us and he’s been faithful and he gets us anything I want.

‘I can’t put him down in that way. But I’m so upset to day and I’ve been so upset for a little while and I just wish I could tell you lot why. I just don’t feel like he cares as much.’

Charlotte appeared to have filmed the video in the back of a car after leaving an In The Style party celebrating the launch of Love Island star Olivia Attwood’s range.

The Sunderland lass also posted a message on Twitter reading: ‘Guttered that me and Stephen had to separate but I tried my hardest and it obvs wasn’t good enough.’

She appears to have since deleted the post though.

Meanwhile Bear has kept quiet about it all but fans have inundated both him and Charlotte with messages expressing their shock at the supposed split.

‘Charlotte ❤️❤️ don’t make decisions final. I know we don’t know what your relationship is really like but you could get through it! You and bear are so amazing. You made him such a better man,’ one fan told Charlotte on Instagram, whilst another simply wrote: ‘Omg 😲 I can’t believe it 💔💔’

It comes one month after Bear – who went public with Charl in February – pulled a prank on his Twitter fans by claiming that he and Charlotte had split, which turned out not to be true.

But is it for real this time? We’ll have to wait and see…