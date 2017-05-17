Charlotte Crosby shares ADORABLE birthday gift from boyfriend Stephen Bear – but something’s not right

Fans have spotted something odd about Bear's cute present

They might not be the most conventional couple – y’know both being MTV superstars and general troublemakers – but Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear seem to be VERY loved-up.

And it looks like CBB winner, Bear has been showing his Geordie girlfriend just how in love he by presenting Char with an adorable gift on her birthday.

Yeah, we weren’t expecting it either…

Taking to Instagram, 27-year-old Charlotte shared a photo of a personalised photo album with snaps of the celeb couple throughout their relationship.

Ex On The Beach star, Bear even wrote little captions underneath the pictures, with one message reading: ‘Skys the limit when your in my life’, and another stating: ‘I’ll get the bags x’

And Char was clearly impressed with her gift as she wrote alongside the photo: ‘The most beautiful gift from Steve. happy birthday to me.’

The most beautiful gift from Steve 😍❤👫 happy birthday to me 🎂🎉 A post shared by Charlotte Letitia Crosby (@charlottegshore) on May 17, 2017 at 3:53am PDT

Cute, right?

But despite loads of fans rushing to gush over the thoughtful present, some slightly less impressed follower spotted a bit of a mistake in the book – pointing out that Bear used the wrong kind of ‘your’.

We’ve all been there…

While a string of followers simple corrected the star by writing ‘*you’re’, a few were a little harsher on the reality star with one commenting: ‘*you’re – pity he has no grasp of grammar?!’

Another added: ‘Does he not know the difference between your and you’re?’

A third wrote: ‘he used the wrong your… cringe and illiterate’, and a fourth simply said: ‘#learntospell’. Erm… Ouch!

Despite the little grammar error, it looks like the birthday love didn’t stop with a photo album as Bear also uploaded a birthday dedication to Charlotte on his own Instagram.

Happy birthday to my best friend and girlfriend. So happy I met you , your amazing 🌟🌟🌟 @charlottegshore 🕺🏽xxx A post shared by Stephen Hollywood Bear (@stevie_bear) on May 17, 2017 at 3:01am PDT

Sharing a sweet photo collage of the pair, Bear captioned the shots: ‘Happy birthday to my best friend and girlfriend. So happy I met you, your amazing.’

Unfortunately, it looks like Bear still hasn’t got the hang of the whole ‘your/ you’re’ thing and chose the wrong word once again.

Oops, well it’s the thought that counts, right?