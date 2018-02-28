Cheryl and Cher have had ups and downs in their friendship...

Cher Lloyd has spoken out about why she doesn’t speak to Cheryl anymore, over seven years on from the Girls Aloud star mentoring her on The X Factor.

Despite being close on the show the pair went on to have some ups and downs in their friendship, including a much publicised feud in 2012, but fortunately they were back in touch a couple of years later.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

MORE: X Factor’s Cher Lloyd announces she’s PREGNANT with her first child as she shares adorable bump photo

Now though Cher – who is pregnant with her first child – admits that she’s lost touch with Chezza and puts it down to the fact that Cheryl is busy looking after baby son Bear.

‘I haven’t heard from her in a long time,’ Cher, 24, explained during an appearance on ITV’s Lorraine on Wednesday. ‘I mean, she’s so busy with her baby.’

Cher was also flattered when Lorraine Kelly suggested she looked like ‘Cheryl’s baby sister’.

‘I mean, I’ll always take that compliment,’ she confessed. ‘Anyone that says that, I’m like, “Really? Thank you!”’

Cher gave her thoughts on 34-year-old Cheryl’s relationship with boyfriend Liam Payne too and admitted that it came as a shock to her.

The singer was a contestant on The X Factor at the same time as Liam, 24, and finished in fourth place behind Liam’s group One Direction.

‘I never would have guessed it, but they look so cute together and they make a really great couple,’ Cher said amid recent reports of trouble in Cheryl and Liam’s romance.

It was alleged earlier this month that the couple could be set to split after two years together but they quashed the rumours by putting on a united front at The BRITs just days later.

Cheryl also furiously slammed suggestions that their date night had been a ‘stunt’, calling the idea ‘ludicrous’ in a Twitter rant.

Meanwhile things are pretty exciting for Cher right now as she prepares to welcome her baby with husband Craig Monk.

‘It feels like [X Factor[ was five minutes ago! Now my baby is due in May, which is just around the corner,’ she told Lorraine ‘I’m so happy and I’m only 24.’

Nawww.