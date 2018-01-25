The singer has made a touching announcement

X Factor star Cher Lloyd has revealed that she’s pregnant with her first child in a touching message to her fans.

The singer – who married hairdresser husband Craig Monk in 2013 – announced her happy news via Instagram on Wednesday and shared a sweet photo of her cradling her bump, which is already getting pretty big.

‘I am beyond thrilled to inform you all that my husband Craig and I are also expecting our first child in May!!!’ Cher, 24, explained after revealing that she’s been secretly making new music too.

‘We are absolutely over the moon to share this news with you all. I am so excited to enter this new chapter in my life, surrounded by family I love, a supportive team around me and with music I’ve worked super hard on and am so excited and proud to reveal to you later in the year.

‘And now we’re going to have a little baby to enjoy this experience with us along the way!’

Cher also added: ‘Thank you all for being so patient, as you now know, I’ve been a busy little bee but I promise it’ll be worth the wait!’

The music star has received lots of sweet messages from fans following her news and, according to MailOnline, her former X Factor mentor Cheryl was among the first to congratulate her.

‘Wow!! Heard your good news,’ Cheryl is reported to have written on social media. ‘Congratulations @CherLloyd I hope you have many more happy years and memories to come.’

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall also sent her congratulations.

Cher has been keeping low profile lately, having released her last album Sorry I’m Late back in 2014, and she clarified in her announcement that she actively made a decision to take a step back from things.

‘I decided to take some time away from the public eye to focus on what really matters and get back to what I truly love doing,’ the Swagger Jagger star wrote.

‘As you all know, making music and singing is where it all began for me, it’s what makes me truly happy, and I wanted to get back to that happy place once again, enter the studio and focus on simply making great music for you all.’

Congratulations to Cher and Craig on this lovely news!