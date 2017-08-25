And it's all for an incredible cause!

Since welcoming her first child, lil’ baby Bear Payne, into the world on Mothers Day of this year, Cheryl has managed to keep a very low profile.

In fact, up until recently, Chez had managed to remain so low profile that we hadn’t seen her gorgeous mug in months!

However, this all changed after boyf Liam Payne had shared a very rare couple selfie of the pair earlier this week – managing to wrack up a whopping one million likes!

And it would appear that new mum Cheryl is ready to (briefly) step back into the limelight, as the Geordie lady has just announced an upcoming appearance- and it’s for a v. important cause…

Cheryl has taken to social media to announce that she will be attending the Game4Grenfell charity football match on the 2nd of September.

The charity football match will be an incredibly moving event, raising funds to support the survivors of the devastating Grenfell Tower fire in London – a tower block tragedy which claimed the lives of at least 80 people on 14 June.

Announcing her attendance on Twitter, Chez writes: ‘The #GAME4GRENFELL is taken place on Sep 2nd will I see you there??’.

The match, which will be held at the Loftus Road footie stadium, will see two teams of famous faces (including footballers, former footballers and celebrities) going head-to-head.

Already confirmed for the kickabout are former players Les Ferdinand, David Seaman, Trevor Sinclair, Alan Shearer, Andy Sinton, Jody Morris, Ally McCoist and Paul Merson.

Famous faces who have also been confirmed include footballer Peter Crouch, Olly Murs, DJ Spoony, Tinie Tempah, James Bay and Marcus Mumford of Mumford and Sons.

Whilst more than 2,000 complimentary tickets for the game will be given to those directly affected by the Grenfell fire – including families, the emergency services and volunteers – you can buy tickets to the match right over *here*.

All proceeds will be ‘passed directly to the London Community Foundation for allocation to the Evening Standard Dispossessed Fund, distributing funds to survivors and the wider community affected by the fire’.

