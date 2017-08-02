MORE major Cheryl news? We can't cope...

On Tuesday afternoon Cheryl Cole pretty much broke the Internet when she shared a snap from her FIRST photoshoot since welcoming baby Bear back in March.

And after giving fans nothing but a few social media posts for a year, it’s fair to say the cheeky snap behind-the-scenes of the L’Oreal campaign got a lot of people talking…

But while the star has treated followers to a couple of photos, Chez has not been seen on TV since her appearance on The One Show back in November.

Well, that is until now as Rylan Clark-Neal revealed the singer actually allowed a camera crew from This Morning to film behind-the-scenes on her advert.

Announcing the MAJOR news on Wednesday’s show, Rylan said: ‘Yeah, This Morning was actually there, Cheryl had gone back to work and it was her first day back at work shooting her new L’Oréal campaign.

And joined by boyfriend and baby Daddy, Liam Payne the 34-year-old is set to finally break her silence on becoming a mum with her ‘first and only TV interview’ with Ruth and Eamonn Holmes.

‘Because she is such a big fan of Ruth, Eamonn and the This Morning family, Cheryl rung us up and said: “You know what guys, come along, I’ll give you my only TV interview of my life. You are lucky, you are lucky,”‘ Rylan continued.



Before adding: ‘So we’ve got the only TV interview with Cheryl over the next couple of weeks, haven’t got a date yet.

‘I’m not going to tell you what she said, but Liam was there on the day supporting the ‘wifey’ so do not miss that.’



How exciting is that?! Obviously the news sent Chiam fans wild, and they took to Twitter in their masseswith one writing: ‘A Cheryl interview on This Morning soon… can’t cope I’ve missed her so much it’s unreal’.

Another said: ‘Cheryl has her only tv interview on this morning sometime in the next couple of weeks eeeekkkkkkk she’s coming’.

A third commented: ‘Ah Cheryl’s done an interview with this morning, I can’t bloody wait. I’ve missed her so much’.

While a fourth gushed: ‘Awww This Morning has an exclusive Cheryl interview coming from her first day back at work and Liam was there on the day supporting her’.

We’re not sure we can wait a two weeks for this…