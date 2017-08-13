The new mum is back at it already



The whole world went mad when Cheryl Cole was spotted for the FIRST time out and about since the birth of baby Bear.

But as well as showing us all how IN-credible she’s looking, it turns out there was a very special reason the new mum made a visit to the US embassy – as she’s reportedly planning returning to the spotlight.

The singer and her One Direction boyfriend, Liam Payne welcomed their baby boy on March 22, but after several months of enjoying time with her little one, it looks like Chez is ready to make a musical comeback.

‘Cheryl’s got a longer US visa so she can go back and forth more frequently to the States,’ a source told The Mirror.

But it looks like it might be some time before we hear Cheryl’s fifth studio album as the source continued: ‘She hasn’t started working on the new album yet as she is still enjoying her time off with Bear.

‘She’s loved their time together as she adjusted to being a mum and is still easing herself back into work.’

Before adding: ‘But she is looking forward to getting out there and starting recording. She still has ambitions as a singer and will be a working mum.’

The publication added how Chez with her record label Polydor in May to discuss her plans for the future, and is considering a new, updated sound for her big return to the charts.

How exciting is that?

Back at it 😉📷💄@lorealmakeup #worthit A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial) on Aug 1, 2017 at 8:31am PDT

The big news comes after the 34-year-old returned to work to shoot a very special campaign for L’Oreal makeup.

It was then revealed the mum-of-one will soon be making her first TV appearance in months on the This Morning sofa.

On last week’s episode of day time telly show, host Rylan Clark-Neal revealed that the star would be doing her ‘first and only’ TV interview since the birth of her son.

So after months away from the limelight – it looks like we’ll be seeing a lot more of Miss Tweedy this year…