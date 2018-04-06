We've all been there, Chez...

Even an mega famous/ fashion icon/ A-Lister like Cheryl Cole isn’t safe from a style faux pas every now and then. Sorry, Chez…

And in her latest advert for L’Oreal, the 34-year-old has opened up about one particular beauty disaster which she isn’t the best fan of.

The mum-of-one admitted that while trying to replicate Beyonce‘s golden locks (we’ve all been there…), she spent 12 HOURS in a salon getting highlights.

But let’s just say it didn’t exactly have the desired effect – well, not everyone can pull off Queen Bey’s incredible look.

‘There was a phase I went through where I always wanted to experiment,’ she said.

‘I wanted blonde hair like Beyonce so sat for 12 hours in a salon only for it to look hideous!’

We don’t know what you’re talking about Cheryl…

The X Factor star – who was blonde back in 2005 and 2006 – then went on to reveal that being in the spotlight makes her feel pressured to always look good.

Chez continued: ‘Part of what I do as a job comes under a lot scrutiny and people do look at my hair…

‘As I’ve grown over the years it just becomes less relevant.’

Before adding: ‘My hair takes a beating from all the styling and definitely needs some love. If my hair feels good, I feel good.’

Despite experimenting a fair few different hairstyles throughout the years – including a vibrant red shade back in The X Factor days – now busy mum Cheryl takes a more low maintenance approach and has returned to her natural brunette shade. Phew!

Meanwhile the Fight For This Love singer – who gave birth to son Bear in March last year – is currently on holiday with boyfriend Liam Payne.

The pair have recently been hit by split rumours after 24-year-old Liam admitted they ‘have their struggles’, but it looks like a sun soaked getaway is exactly what these two need.

And the One Direction star gave fans a glimpse into the vacation when he posted a topless selfie from a swimming pool on Wednesday morning along with the caption ‘lit’.

Someone’s enjoying themselves!