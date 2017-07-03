PICS! Inside Cheryl Cole’s magical birthday party – with celeb guests, colourful streamers and… Love Island?!

Cheryl's boyfriend, Liam gets HUGE brownie points for throwing this luxury bash

Since giving birth to her first baby back in March, it’s fair to say Cheryl Cole has been keeping a pretty low profile.

And by that we mean, we’ve barely heard a peep from her other than a few well-timed social media posts.

But three months after welcoming baby Bear with boyfriend, Liam Payne now it looks like Cheryl was ready to take centre stage again as she celebrated her 34th birthday in the gardens of her Surrey mansion.

Read: All the Latest Celebrity News

The low-key alfresco bash was attended by celeb guests including the singer’s former Girls Aloud bandmate Nicola Roberts and X Factor stars Reggie N Bollie who gave fans a sneak peak inside the party.



More: Eeek! THIS One Direction member thinks Cheryl and Liam Payne’s romance is ‘quite random’

Taking to Snapchat, the new mum’s BBF Nicola shared videos of the trees in Cheryl’s garden hanging with colourful streamers, birdcages and floral bouquets – how amazing does THIS look?

And Nicola wasn’t the only one giving us inside access to one of the most intimate celeb parties around as singing duo Reggie N Bollie also posted a cheeky video of the do, catching Chez’s writer and Mastermind winner pal,

But despite the beautiful party screaming celeb luxury, there is certainly one thing which we certainly didn’t expect to see at the bash – and that’s Love Island!

Now, obviously we can’t get enough of the ITV2 match-making show – and we recently found out our fave stars can’t get enough either – but it turns out Chez is such a fan she decided to screen the latest episode at her party!

Nicola added a photo of the big screen to her Instagram Story on Saturday with the caption: ‘When you love @LoveIsland so much you bring it to your Birthday celebrations *cough* @CherylOfficial’.

We’d do the same…

Despite no photos of Cheryl or Liam emerging from the bday celebrations just yet, 34-year-old Cheryl did treat fans to a selfie on Instagram, thanking fans for making her feel ‘so special’.

Along with the cute selfie, the former X Factor judge wrote: ‘Birthday bunny. Thank you sooo much for all my lovely birthday wishes.

‘You always make me feel so special.’

Birthday bunny 😏🎊🎉🎈… Thank you sooo much for all my lovely birthday wishes. 🙏🏼 you always make me feel so special ☺️ A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial) on Jun 30, 2017 at 12:05pm PDT

N’aww. Well, happy belated birthday, Chez! It looks like an amazing evening.