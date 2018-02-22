Chezza's furiously set the record straight

Cheryl Cole has angrily hit out at reports suggesting that her loved-up date night with Liam Payne at The BRITs was all a ‘STUNT’.

The couple put on a united front at the event on Wednesday night following recent rumours of an impending split, but there were claims on Thursday that ‘friends’ of Cheriam have said that their displays of affection weren’t real.

Now though Cheryl, 34, has taken to Twitter to furiously blast the allegations and urged everyone to focus on the fact that she opened her Cheryl’s Trust Centre – a collaboration with charity The Prince’s Trust – in Newcastle earlier this week instead.

‘Oh stop,’ the singer posted in an angry rant. ‘no one cares who’s been speculatively arguing or not in their relationships.

‘use your platform to put something productive in your columns. I opened a centre this week that could help thousands of youth!!!!’

She went on to add: ‘..Oh and your “stunt” theories are just ludicrous and a bit weird’

Since posting the messages Cheryl has received support from her fans who have urged her and Liam, 24, to ignore the speculation.

‘Amen! Say it louder some people don’t understand the love you share! They’re jealous because you two are a power couple!’ one follower commented, whilst another said: ‘They’re just jealous that you’re actually happy. so ridiculous’

It comes after Cheryl and Liam looked very cosy at the do despite recent speculation suggesting they could break up soon after apparently having ‘crisis talks’ about their two-year relationship.

The couple took a night off from parenting duties with their 11-month-old son Bear and looked pretty loved-up as they posed for pictures on the red carpet.

They also managed to shock host Jack Whitehall when he quizzed them on what their ‘safe word’ in the bedroom is, with Cheryl replying: ‘Don’t stop!’

And Liam appeared to make a dig at the recent speculation about his personal life when he filmed himself and Cheryl lip-synching to Justin Timberlake’s Filthy backstage, with the pair mouthing to the lyrics: ‘Haters gon’ say it’s fake… So real’

Yep, these two aren’t going to take the rumours lying down it seems!