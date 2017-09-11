Poor Chezza admitted she didn't know where she was going

Cheryl Cole is slowly making her return to the public eye since becoming a mum and turned out for a good cause on Monday by lending a hand at a charity event.

It didn’t go entirely smoothly however as the 34-year-old jokingly told her Instagram fans that she seemed to keep on getting lost at the BGC Charity Day in London – whoops!

Chezza – who revealed to her followers that she was fundraising for her Cheryl’s Trust foundation – posted a clip with the caption ‘Help – No idea where I’m going’ whilst walking around the offices. Someone get that girl a map!

It wasn’t all bad though as the Girls Aloud star came across a man with a bag of sweets and promptly pinched one to munch on. Cheeky!

Whilst she was clearly having a giggle, Cheryl very much had her business face on when it came to helping her charity on the trading floor.

The star was one of several celebs to support a range of good causes at the event, which is held annually to remember those who lost their lives on 9/11.

Others to lend a hand included Holly Willoughby, Katie Piper and none other than Cheryl’s Girls Aloud bandmate Sarah Harding, who hinted at tensions in her relationship with Chezza during her recent stint in the Celebrity Big Brother house. Awks.

It appears that the pair didn’t run into each other though, with Sarah snapped at the event a few hours before Cheryl.

The outing marks Chezza’s second public appearance recently after she appeared at the Game 4 Grenfell charity football match earlier this month.

This Morning viewers will also get an insight into the singer’s new life as a mama when her first TV interview since welcoming Bear with boyfriend Liam Payne is screened on Wednesday’s show.

It’s fab to have you back, Cheryl – just try not to get lost, yeah?