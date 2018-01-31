Well THIS is exciting!

Cheryl Cole teased fans about her music comeback last week and now some VERY exciting news about when her new tune will be ready has been revealed.

Naughty Boy – who was pictured in the studio with the singer as well as X Factor winners Rak-Su last Thursday – revealed during an appearance on ITV’s Lorraine on Wednesday that the song would be FINISHED later that day.

And we’re guessing that this means it won’t be long until we get to hear it – eek!

‘[She’s a] lovely girl, we worked together before but it was with Will.i.am and we didn’t actually meet then,’ Naughty Boy – whose real name is Shahid Khan – explained to Lorraine Kelly.

‘We met recently and we wrote a song, a great song for her album and I’m really happy with it.

‘We’re finishing it later today actually.’

Ooh, how exciting!

The producer also spoke of how he thinks 34-year-old Cheryl – who has been keeping a low profile since welcoming baby Bear with boyfriend Liam Payne in March – is in a ‘good place’ for her return to music.

‘I feel like she’s her own entity, think of the success she’s had,’ he said. ‘She’s in a good place, I feel she can come back and people are wanting to hear, “Oh what is Cheryl going to do next?”’

Cheryl’s forthcoming album will be her first release since her 2014 record Only Human and fans are already keen to listen to her new material.

The snap of the mum-of-one in the studio last week received lots of excited comments from her fanbase, with one writing: ‘If you’re gonna be creating some music with Cheryl then I’m all ears’

Another posted: ‘MY FAV!!!!! Damn, I already know the sound will be so fresh. Lead single material for C5 right here. Legit can’t wait @cherylofficial 😍😍🙌🏼’

Meanwhile Chezza’s Girls Aloud bandmate and BFF Nicola Roberts – who works as a songwriter – hinted that the track is something to be proud of when she posted a selfie with her pal and Naughty Boy with the words: ‘I never say this but just for this one time – watch out !!’

Something tells us this tune is going to be pretty big!