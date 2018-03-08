Chez's followers have praised the star for her powerful words

Cheryl Cole has given us serious Girl Power vibes after she shared a very poignant message with her followers on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, the mum-of-one praised her fellow ladies on International Women’s Day, as she wrote: ‘Happy international woman’s day! Over the past year especially I have come to realize just how incredible we women truly are.



Girls Aloud star Chez then added: ‘High 5’s all round. What a time to be a woman’.

Yes, Cheryl! And the star’s followers couldn’t wait to praise her for the inspirational statement, as one replied: ‘Right back at ya lovely lady!’

And another said: ‘You are such an amazing role model and i love you so so much. thank you for everything you do’.

This comes after 34-year-old Cheryl and boyfriend Liam Payne have been faced with ‘split’ claims over the past few weeks.

Despite Chiam putting on a united front at The Brits, the showbiz pair – who welcomed their son Bear last March – have reportedly been on the rocks as Liam’s solo career takes off.

According to reports, the former One Direction star is becoming ‘too focused on his popstar lifestyle’.

‘Up until now everyone has assumed it’s Cheryl who has gone cold on the relationship but it’s the other way round’, a source told The Sun.

‘Liam appears more committed to a pop star lifestyle than becoming a real family man‘.

While 24-year-old Liam has been spending some time across the pond, Cheryl’s mum Joan is said to have pretty much moved into their Surrey mansion to help take care 11-month-old Bear.

The insider continued: ‘Liam was very keen to marry Cheryl early on but she wasn’t up for it because of her two failed marriages. Since then, he has been on the road, with Joan spending more time at the house’.

Despite the speculation, Chez recently took to Twitter to blast split claims as ‘ludicrous’ and also insisted that she and Liam were ‘doing fine’.

That told us!