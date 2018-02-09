Chez attended a glitzy reception at the Palace

Cheryl Cole is well and truly back and she’s looking incredible right now.

The mum-of-one – who gave birth to baby Bear in March last year – was invited to St James’s Palace on Thursday evening for a glitzy reception with the Prince of Wales.

And Chez definitely made sure all eyes were on her as she stunned in a dazzling floor-length satin gown.

Showcasing her tiny waste, the 34-year-old had her long, dark hair trailing down to her hips and oozed glamour as she joined the likes of Dame Helen Mirren and Tom Jones.

But while no one can deny that the former Girls Aloud star looked stunning, it’s her left hand which really grabbed attention as she wore a huge diamond ring on THAT finger.

Clasping her hands together as she met Prince Charles, Chezza put the sparkling band on full display, which got everyone wondering whether she’s engaged to boyfriend, Liam Payne.

But while many fans freaked out over the thought of Chiam finally walking down the aisle, unfortunately a source close to the singer has told The Sun Online that the huge sparkler is ‘just costume jewellery.’ Damn!

This isn’t the first time the celeb pair have hinted that they’re engaged, as last year Liam referred to Cheryl as his ‘missus’ and his ‘wife’ during an interview and was later forced to deny the rumours. Hmm…

Meanwhile, Chez is in the midst of a full-blown comeback after she attended the palace to raise money for Invest in Futures, which was created to help young people into work.

Along with a load of other A-listers, the X Factor star met young people who have benefited from the All Worth It programme – a partnership with L’Oreal Paris – to help 10,000 young people improve their confidence.

And it looks to be a busy year for the telly star as she’s also been hitting the studio with BFF and former bandmate Nicola Roberts.

We can’t WAIT to hear what Chez has got up her sleeve!