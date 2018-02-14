The new mum is heading back to our screens

Cheryl Cole has just got fans even more excited about her big comeback after filming for a brand new TV show!

The singer was spotted at the shoot of The Greatest Show on Tuesday, a new entertainment programme from the makers of Britain’s Got Talent and The X Factor, and gave a big smile as she posed for a photo with fans.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

MORE: Cheryl sparks rumours she’s ENGAGED to Liam Payne as she debuts new look

It’s unclear what sort of role Cheryl, 34, will play in the show but it all sounds pretty exciting.

A message released before filming read: ‘Featuring international superstars and two of the UK’s hottest television hosts, this is going to be a night to remember!

‘Exciting entertainment acts will perform for your viewing pleasure and the best part… YOU could be in control of how far they go in the competition!’

Fans of Chezza have already been speculating about her part, with some wondering if she’s going to be a judge as she was previously on The X Factor.

But whatever ro she’s playing, her followers are already looking forward to having her back on the telly.

‘So exciting that Cheryl is working on the new ITV programme The Greatest Show,’ one admirer commented on Twitter.

Another wrote: ‘Cheryl looks Amazing she is Stunning WoW’

It comes as the latest stage in Cheryl’s comeback since she welcomed baby son Bear with boyfriend Liam Payne last March.

Just last month producer Naughty Boy revealed that he had recorded a ‘great’ song with the Girls Aloud star for her album and spoke of how she’s in a ‘good place’ for her return.

‘I feel like she’s her own entity, think of the success she’s had,’ he told ITV’s Lorraine. ‘She’s in a good place, I feel she can come back and people are wanting to hear, “Oh what is Cheryl going to do next?”’

The new mum was also seen spending time with Nicola Roberts at the studio, leading fans to wonder if the two could DUET – how amazing would that be?

We can’t wait to have you back, Chezza!