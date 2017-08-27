We can't deal with these AMAZING pics

After hiding from the spotlight for what seems like FOREVER, new mum Cheryl Cole has been treating us to a whole load of social media snaps recently.

And the 34-year-old has definitely outdone herself after posting a string of photos from her first family holiday with boyfriend Liam Payne since the birth of baby Bear in March.

Yup, the new parents look to be enjoying themselves on a trip somewhere VERY sunny as One Direction star, Liam was first to flaunt his toned bod.

Sharing the cheeky snap on his Instagram Stories on Saturday, the 23-year-old looks relaxed as he poses on a luxury boat in his sunnies.

But on Bank Holiday Sunday it was Chez’s turn to give her fans an insight into their trip away as she shared an adorable black a white selfie of the X Factor pair on her own Instagram page.

With her long, dark hair swooped over her face, the Girls Aloud star is pouting into the camera as her other half gives a cheeky smile.

And if that wasn’t enough, the mum-of-one then shared a smokin’ hot shot of herself laid across the back of the yacht, showing off her incredible post-baby body just a few months after giving birth.

Wearing just a bikini and an orange jacket, Cheryl can be seen flashing her toned stomach as she relaxes on the sea.

The incredible bikini shot was quickly followed by a few adorable selfies, where the A-List pair can be seen having a fun with all our fave filters.

Including this sweet pic of the pair snuggled up, grinning at the camera surrounded by love emojis – proving they’re happier than ever.

And Geordie lass Cheryl showed off her natural beauty when she posted a no make-up selfie next to her boyband beau as the yacht powers through the ocean.

And the singer also posed for a selfie on her own as she can be seen smiling at the camera giving fans a flash of her stunning freckles along with the simple caption: ‘Holidazzzz’.

We hope this a sign of LOADS more Chiam pics – because these are amazing!