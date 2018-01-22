Wow! Chez looks incredible

Cheryl Cole has kept a fairly low profile over the past few months – only recently getting back into work with a brand new L’Oreal hair campaign.

And the new mum has proved exactly why she landed the job, after her hairstylist shared a snap of the singer (and her incredible locks) on Instagram.

In the cute snap, the 34-year-old can be seen laughing as she plays about with one of our fave filters – complete with hearts and a pair of glasses.

Wearing a casual white t-shirt and a pair of jeans, Chez is showcasing her incredible figure (and hair) while posing up a storm.

‘Have a great week!! @cherylofficial @lorealhair’, Dayruci wrote next to the snap.

And the former Girls Aloud singer’s fans were quick to comment on the pic, as one gushed: ‘She’s looking better than ever motherhood really suits her.’

‘She looks incredible. Think this is what being content looks like happy on the inside shines on the outside’, said another.

And someone else wrote: ‘Cheryl is stunning she looks amazing happy and content soooooo happy for her ‘.

This is one of Cheryl’s first jobs since she welcomed baby Bear with Liam Payne last March.

Following her new arrival, The X Factor star has recently opened up about how her beauty regime has changed since becoming a mum.

‘I wanted to go back to my natural colour after I had the baby so I didn’t have to worry about the upkeep’, she confessed.