The stars have given us a sneak peak into their cute evening

Ever since Cheryl Cole and Liam Payne got together at the end of last year, we’ve all been hooked on following their little family.

Whether it’s public appearances, cute selfies or that HUGE announcement they’d welcomed their first baby back in March – we literally can’t get enough of Chiam.

And who can blame us?

So it’s no surprise that when Girls Aloud star, Chez posts ANYTHING online – the Internet goes into meltdown and nobody can stop talking about it.

Which is exactly what happened when the 34-year-old shared an insight into a special night with her One Direction boyfriend on Thursday evening.

Yup, the Geordie star made a rare appearance on Instagram to post a couple of photos of the famous pair enjoying some well-deserved alone time together since welcoming their son, Bear.

Chez is rocking one of our fave animal Snapchat filters as she looks happy and healthy leaning into her 23-year-old other half, while Liam beams up at the camera.

The former X Factor judge then treated her 3.5 million Instagram followers to ANOTHER snap showing the tattooed Strip That Down singer looking moodily into the lens, next to the caption: ‘Date night’.

Date night 😏 A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial) on Jul 6, 2017 at 2:36pm PDT

And obviously fans were delighted to see the first photos of the stars together since becoming parents and flooded the photos with comments.

One excited follower wrote: ‘@cherylofficial @liampayne So cute awwwwwww i Love i guys.’

Another agreed: ‘OMG THIS IS SO SWEET’, and a third gushed: ‘Lovely picture @cherylofficial you look stunning xx’

While a fourth said what we were all thinking and simply wrote: ‘Goalssss’.



Despite the cute selfies, Cheryl has done pretty well to stay out of the pubic eye since giving birth to her first baby earlier this year.

The singer posted her first selfie since becoming a mum on her 34th birthday last week where she thanked fans for all their kind wishes.

Birthday bunny 😏🎊🎉🎈… Thank you sooo much for all my lovely birthday wishes. 🙏🏼 you always make me feel so special ☺️ A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial) on Jun 30, 2017 at 12:05pm PDT

And Chez’s former bandmates and best pals, Kimberley Walsh and Nicola Roberts gave an insight into how the star spent her big day by sharing a few pics of the intimate gathering that Liam threw for her.

The beautiful garden party was complete with magical streamers and gorgeous bouquets, followed by the latest episode of everyone’s favourite dating show, Love Island.

These two are literally living the dream, right?