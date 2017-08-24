We can't handle the cuteness

Ever since they got together last year, we’ve been OBSESSED with everything Cheryl Cole and Liam Payne.

Not only are they probably the most beautiful showbiz couple we’ve ever seen, they’re both now parents to their first son Bear.

But despite keeping themselves out of the limelight for the past few months, recently the A-List power couple have been treating us to some rare social media shots.

And former One Direction star, Liam might have just given us the best yet after posting an adorable selfie of him and Chez on Instagram.

Simply captioning the snap with a few emojis, the pair look relaxed together as 23-year-old Liam can be seen wrapping his arms around his girlfriend as Chez gives the camera a huge grin.

⭐️🙌🏼🙏🏼 A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on Aug 24, 2017 at 3:09am PDT

And it didn’t take long for Liam’s 14million followers to spot the sweet photo, with it racking up 200k likes in just a few minutes… Impressive, right?

‘OMG CUTE’, one excited fan wrote.



Another gushed: ‘You both look so sweet together. True love and true happiness in both your eyes. Truly meant for each other’.

While a third wrote: ‘I am soooo happy for both of you’, and a fourth simply added: ‘GOALSS’.

The sweet shot comes after it was announced new mum, Cheryl will be making her massive musical comeback in the near future.

After posing for her first photo shoot with L’Oreal since becoming a mum, the former X Factor judge is now said to be heading back to the studio to work on some new songs.