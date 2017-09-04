Could these two be any cuter?

We already knew Cheryl Cole and Liam Payne were absolute #couplegoals, but they’ve taken things one step further and are now apparently sharing accessories.

During their recent family holiday to Mallorca Liam, 24, showed off his seriously buff body in a serious of snaps uploaded to social media. In one, the One Direction singer teamed a pair of white shorts with his trademark gold chain and a Gucci belt featuring the iconic interlocking Gs.

It seems 34-year-old Cheryl was as much a fan of Liam’s belt as us, because just days later she stepped out wearing it!

Making her first public appearance since giving birth to baby boy Bear in March, Cheryl joined her former Girls Aloud band mate Nicola Roberts at charity football match #Game4Grenfell, in honour of those affected by the devastating Grenfell Tower fire.

Flashing her abs in a white crop top and red trousers, Cheryl added some sparkle with the Gucci belt. You know what they say: couples that accessorise together, stay together…

It seems Cheryl and Liam are more in love than ever these days and he recently revealed how she surprised him with the holiday to Mallorca for his birthday.

He told Mail Online: ‘It was amazing, there were multiple surprises throughout the day. We got away for a little holiday and she had flown all my old school friends out that I literally hadn’t seen for a year, so it was amazing to spend time with them.

‘And then on my actual birthday, she flew my parents out and they spent a bit of time with me. It was really nice for my mum and dad.’

CUTE!