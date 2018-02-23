It seems Liam is a very busy man

Despite being plagued by split rumours, Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole looked more loved up than ever at the BRITs red carpet on Wednesday evening.

And it was pretty cute…

But only a few hours after the pair put on a united front, 24-year-old Liam has now jetted out of the country to film his new music video in the US.

Leaving behind Chez and their one-year-old baby Bear back in Blighty, the former One Direction star took to Instagram to keep his followers updated on his whereabouts.

‘Just landed her in Miami and Michael Jackson is on the radio which is always good’, Liam told his fans.

‘It’s sunny outside, I’ve got a cardigan it all makes perfect sense,’ he added, before giving a glimpse of the beautiful beach outside his car window.

Liam might be in LA, but that doesn’t mean he’s forgotten about his little family, as the Bedroom Floor singer later shared a snap of him shopping for clothes for one-year-old Bear.

Posting the pic on his Instagram Stories, the dad-of-one can be seeing choosing out a super adorable baby-grow for his mini-me. AW!

It comes after Cheryl hit back at claims the pair’s public appearance was a ‘stunt’, taking to Twitter with a fiery message for her haters.

The 34-year-old furiously blasted the allegations and urged everyone to focus on the fact that she opened her Cheryl’s Trust Centre – a collaboration with charity The Prince’s Trust – in Newcastle earlier this week instead.

‘Oh stop,’ the singer posted in an angry rant. ‘No one cares who’s been speculatively arguing or not in their relationships.

‘Use your platform to put something productive in your columns. I opened a centre this week that could help thousands of youth!!!!’

She ended the message: ‘..Oh and your “stunt” theories are just ludicrous and a bit weird’.

Meanwhile, Chiam were hit with recent speculation suggesting they could break up soon, after apparently having ‘crisis talks’ about their two-year relationship.

But luckily, they didn’t seem to care as they cosied up backstage at the glitzy BRIT Award ceremony.

As well as sharing a load of backstage pics, the couple even joked about their SEX life live on air.

Way to blast the rumours, guys!