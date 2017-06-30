Well this is awkward!

Cheryl and Liam Payne’s romance shocked the nation, and clearly a certain One D member wasn’t expecting their surprise coupling either!

When it was revealed that Cheryl and Liam Payne had found love, it’s safe to say that no one saw that one coming.

Cheryl and Liam first met when she was on the judging panel of X-Factor back in 2008, when Liam auditioned at the tender age of 14.

And now fellow band member Niall Horan has revealed that he finds the whole Cheryl and Liam romance, well, ‘quite random’.

Don’t we all Niall.

Speaking to KIIS FM’s Kyle & Jackie ‘O’ Show the singer revealed his feelings on his band mates missus, claiming it’s ‘the dream stuff when you’re 14’.

Clearly dreams do come true for some!

Cheryl and Liam, who recently welcomed little baby Bear into the world, seem to be going from strength to strength since announcing their romance.

And with Cheryl turning 34 today we’re sure Liam has plenty of surprises in store.

Niall also revealed his true feelings on that whole Katy Perry sitch – in case you missed it Katy claimed that the Irish singer was very persistent in trying to get her number – he said: ‘she just loves patronizing me’.

When asked if he would go there with the singer he said: ‘I love Katy… She’s absolutely gorgeous’.

Possible new showbiz romance on the cards?

When the singer was quizzed about his love life and dating techniques he revealed he is not on Tinder but he can ‘imagine it’s a good crack’.

And it’s safe to say we’re sure everyone would swipe right!

We’re sure Niall has no problem with the ladies.

Words: Chloe Andrews