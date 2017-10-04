Chez has shared a rare public display of affection

Cheryl Cole showed just how proud she is of Liam Payne on Tuesday when she popped back on Instagram to praise her boyfriend’s solo success.

New mum, Chez returned to social media to share a report showing that Liam’s solo single Strip That Down is number one on the USA’s Top 40 radio chart.

The article also shows the former One Direction star’s debut track has gone triple platinum in Australia, double platinum in Canada and Ireland and platinum in the US, UK, Italy, New Zealand and Sweden.

And clearly bursting with pride, 34-year-old Cheryl had to share the news with her 3.6 million followers adding the hashtag #proud and simply captioning it ‘savage’.

How sweet is that?

Liam recently announced that his new single is due out later this month and has spent most of the last year flying back and fourth to America working on his solo material.

Luckily, it looks like all that time away from his family has paid off considering the X Factor star’s HUGE music success recently.

But it isn’t just 24-year-old Liam’s career that is sky-rocketing as Chez’s public display of affection comes after she made a huge comeback to the catwalk over the weekend.

The popstar delighted fans when she made her first runway appearance at the L’Oreal Paris Fashion Week show on Sunday since welcoming baby Bear with boyfriend back in March.

Chez joined the likes of Dame Helen Mirren and Jane Fonda for the beauty brand’s walk as she rocked a lace cut-out satin skirt, huge shoulder pads and knee-length boots.

Until recently, the former Girls Aloud star has kept herself out of the spotlight to take care of her little ‘un – but with rumours of new music from Chez as well, it looks like Chiam are well on their way to showbiz domination.