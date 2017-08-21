All we can say is phwoaaar...

New mum, Cheryl Cole has been looking AH-mazing recently after being spotted out for the first time since giving birth to baby Bear back in March.

But it looks like boyfriend, and baby daddy Liam Payne has also been working hard on his bod since becoming a parent as he treated fans to a VERY steamy gym video over the weekend.

Sharing the work-out clip with his 14 million (lucky) followers, the 23-year-old has definitely not got a dad-bod as he flexed his impressive six pack for the camera.

With a determined look on his face, One Direction star Liam hung from the bar and pulled his knees up to his chest.

A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on Aug 20, 2017 at 4:52am PDT

And obviously fans went wild at the sight of a topless Liam showing off his ripped bod, with one excited follower writing: ‘LOVE UR MUSCLE’.

Another wrote: ‘OK Dad stop’, and a third told the X Factor star: ‘These workout videos and shirtlessness is actually killing me’.

Despite not being snapped together for months, Chiam are set to make their TV comeback on This Morning very soon.

Chez, 34, was on set for her FIRST photoshoot a few weeks ago as she headed back to work after becoming a mum.

But as well as treating fans to a few backstage snaps from the advert with L’Oreal cosmetics, presenter Rylan Clark-Neal revealed the singer actually allowed a camera crew from TM to film behind-the-scenes.