This PDA is seriously cute

Cheryl Cole and Liam Payne are pretty much the definition of celeb couple goals.

Amazing careers? Check. Adorable baby? Check. Genetically blessed? Check and double check.

But while Chiam might be known for keeping their relationship private, it looks like former Girls Aloud singer, Chez just couldn’t resist gushing over her hunky other half on Monday.

Taking to Instagram, the mum-of-one shared a pretty smokin’ head-shot of her One Direction star beau, next to the caption: ‘I had to .. I mean 👀 come onnnn 😩😍’. Hot, right?



I had to .. I mean 👀 come onnnn 😩😍 A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial) on Oct 23, 2017 at 4:42am PDT

Naturally, it didn’t take Chez’s 3.6 million followers long to comment on the sexy snap, with many hailing the 34-year-old a ‘very lucky woman’.

‘Don’t blame you I would too!!! Lucky girl!! Lucky boy perfect couple’, one said.



Another agreed: ‘You’re the Luckiest woman on the universe..’ while a third said: ‘Love you two couple goals’.



And a fourth added: ‘‘You And Liam Are Always The Perfect And Amazing Couple Ever!!! Love You Both!’

Chezza’s rare PDA comes after she made a huge return to our telly screens this weekend to join pal, Simon Cowell on The X Factor for the first time since giving birth to baby Bear back in March.