Chez is rocking a whole new image in this shot

Cheryl Cole has recently made a triumphant return to work after welcoming her first child with Liam Payne back in March.

Since strutting back onto the catwalk earlier this month, now the new mum’s career is showing no signs of slowing down as she prepares for the launch of her debut lip kit range with L’Oreal.

And after giving fans a sneak-peak of her amazing cosmetics range in a new shoot – it’s fair to say, Chez looks IN-credible.

Sharing a photo with her 3.6million Instagram followers, 34-year-old Cheryl can be seen sporting an edgier look to sell her make-up.

Wearing her favourite dark lip shade of ‘Burgundy’, the star is rocking a gothic style as she smoulders at the camera and flashes her hand tattoo.

Next to the sassy shot, the new mum wrote: ‘My favourite @lorealmakeup look, Burgundy, created by me 🙋🏼They’ll all be available on Wednesday from @bootsuk online 😍👌🏼😘 #cherylxloreal 18.10.17.’

My favourite @lorealmakeup look, Burgundy, created by me 🙋🏼They’ll all be available on Wednesday from @bootsuk online 😍👌🏼😘 #cherylxloreal 18.10.17. A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial) on Oct 16, 2017 at 12:19pm PDT

Naturally, it took a matter of seconds for Chez’s loyal followers to flock to the photo, with one writing: ‘Beautiful @cherylofficial’.

‘Liam Payne what a lucky man’, another added.

While a few fans thought the star looked like a different person in the pic, as one commented: ‘I couldn’t recognise her’.



And another asked: ‘Why does she look so different??’

Cheryl’s highly anticipated L’Oréal Paris Paint by Cheryl Lip Kits go on sale next Wednesday at Boots, and will cost £9.99 – with £1 from each sale will go towards fundraising for her charity, Cheryl’s Trust.

Meanwhile, busy Cheryl is officially back on the X Factor this week as she lends her former boss Simon Cowell a helping hand at judges’ houses.

In a teaser clip for an interview with the Girls Aloud star ahead of her ITV return – shown on Lorraine last week – Simon was seen taking a dig at Cheryl as he quipped: ‘Who wants to go to school being called Bear?’

To which the feisty singer fired back: ‘Why would you want to be called Arthur or Simon – one of those common names?’

Yes, Chez! Get your slippers and dressing-gowns ready – a cosy night-in with a glass of wine and The X Factor sounds like the perfect Saturday.