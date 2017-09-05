Cheryl is about to break her TV silence

New mum, Cheryl Cole may have recently returned to social media with a whole load of holiday selfies, but now the singer is about to lift the lid on her family life in her first TV interview in ten months.

And we are SO excited.

Last month it was revealed the singer allowed a lucky camera crew from This Morning to film behind-the-scenes on her new L’Oreal advert.

Read: All the Latest TV news

And after a few long weeks, ITV bosses have now released a teaser clip from the interview – set to air next Wednesday – where Cheryl can be heard talking about motherhood and her plans to come back to the charts.

Chez looks glowing in the short clip, where she says: ‘Since being a mam… that’s how I say it’.

The 34-year-old also promises to reveal all her beauty secrets and hints she hasn’t hired a nanny and looks after her six-month-old ’24/7′.

Cheryl’s last television appearance was on The One Show back in November 2016 so it’s no surprise that fans couldn’t hide their excitement at the sneak peak.

And it looks like Chez – who’s currently loved up with One Direction beau Liam Payne – is well and truly back in the spotlight after she made her first public appearance as a new mum to support the Game4Grenfell charity football match.

More: Cheryl Cole reveals heartbreaking news to fans after she makes surprise social media return

Chez was joined by her former Girls Aloud bandmate Nicola Roberts and the brunette beauty shared a sweet pic of the BFF’s looking very sassy in their sunglasses, next to the caption: ‘Cherola’.

Cherola ❤️💙 A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial) on Sep 3, 2017 at 9:49am PDT

We think we prefer Chiam…

And we could be seeing even more of the Newcastle lass as Cheryl is rumoured to be heading back to The X Factor alongside frenemy Simon Cowell to help him pick his acts to take through to the live shows.

According to reports the pop star will jet off to the South of France to judge Simon’s vocalists – despite apparently closing the company that handles her wages for the ITV talent programme.

Well, it’s good to have you back Chez!