The singer isn’t happy with Munroe’s comments about her

Cheryl Cole has spoken out after sacked L’Oréal model Munroe Bergdorf made controversial comments about her.

Transgender star Munroe was dropped by the beauty company over remarks she made about racism over the weekend and has since suggested that L’Oréal shouldn’t still employ Cheryl due to her 2003 assault trial.

The Girls Aloud singer was convicted of punching a black toilet attendant but was cleared of a racially aggravated assault charge.

Munroe, 30, said during an appearance on the Victoria Derbyshire show on Monday that she thinks it’s hypocritical of L’Oréal to continue to use Cheryl in their campaign about diversity due to that incident.

‘I shouldn’t be sacked for calling out racism when I was in a campaign that was meant to be championing diversity,’ the model explained. ‘And especially when I was speaking about the violence of white people.

‘But then they’ve got Cheryl Cole on the campaign and she was convicted for actively punching a black woman in the face.

‘I don’t understand how I’m not “in line with their values” but they will hire Cheryl Cole over and over again and give her more and more chances, but she was convicted for punching a black woman in the face.’

When Victoria asked her if Cheryl, 34, deserves a second chance, Munroe replied: ‘I think if you’re going to put a woman who punched a black woman in the face and the face of diversity, that just says a lot about white privilege, which proves my point.’

Now Cheryl his hit back and says she’s ‘disappointed’ to have been dragged into this race row.

A rep for the new mum tells MailOnline: ‘More than 14 years ago Cheryl was unanimously acquitted of a charge of racially aggravated assault. She is disappointed to find her name involved in Munroe Bergdorf’s media interview.’

Munroe was dismissed by the company just days after it was announced that she’d be working with them due to her remarks about racism in a Facebook post where she said: ‘Honestly I don’t have energy to talk about the racial violence of white people any more. Yes ALL white people.’

A Tweet from L’Oreal Paris read: ‘L’Oréal champions diversity. Comments by Munroe Bergdorf are at odds with our values and so we have decided to end our partnership with her’

Cheryl has worked as an ambassador for L’Oréal for many years and earlier this year appeared in a campaign about self-worth with her baby bump on show.