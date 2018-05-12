The singer suggested his girlfriend’s new tracks are all about their relationship

Liam Payne has revealed he’s heard the new Cheryl Cole music ahead of her comeback following a three-year hiatus.

During his interview with BBC Radio 1’s Clara Amfo the former One Direction singer also suggested the songs are all about their relationship.

When asked about 34-year-old Cheryl’s material, Liam, 24, said: ‘Honestly, I’ve heard some great things. She’s got some really, really cool tracks. And I think it’s nice for where we both are in life. What she says is nice. She’s done really well.’

MORE: Cheryl’s ex-husband scores hot date in Cannes with THIS TV star

And, given that Cheryl and Liam – parents to one-year-old son Bear – are both chart-topping pop stars, it’s no surprise they often get into heated debates over each other’s music…

Liam continued: ‘We don’t really row about it, but we just say honestly what the opinion is and then you can take it or leave it – it’s a very diplomatic household.’

MORE: Awkward! Liam Payne embarrasses Cheryl with question about her toilet habits

He also discussed the possibility of a One Direction reunion and admitted he’d love to do a show featuring Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan’s solo tracks as well as the band’s hits.

‘If we ever get together again at some point,’ Liam said. ‘Which I know people often ask, it will be great where all five of us did a mini One Direction festival.

‘I’d get up a sing a bit of Slow Hands and then we go into a One Direction track.’

Please make that happen, Liam!