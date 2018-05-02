Eek, this is exciting!

Cheryl Cole fans have been given a little teaser about her upcoming new music and it’s got everyone VERY excited.

The singer’s Girls Aloud bandmate and BFF Nicola Roberts hinted that Chezza’s latest material isn’t too far away after sharing a photo from the studio and hinting that making the tunes is going well.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

MORE: Cheryl Cole wows fans as she enjoys night off from mum duties with Girls Aloud pals

‘Can’t wait for music to be ready but know I’ll miss the process when it’s done. 📸 @cherylofficial,’ Nicola, 32, captioned the snap.

In the picture Nicola – who works as a songwriter – is seen modelling a black tracksuit as she stands beside several instruments.

It was her bombshell about the new music that got fans talking though and many were left dying to know more about 34-year-old Cheryl’s fifth album.

‘Oh my goodness!! Can’t wait for #C5 I’m literally bursting to hear what you guys have been working on! I’m sure it’s amazing,’ one follower commented, whilst another wrote: ‘When are we gonna hear 👂😫 this teasing isn’t fair 🧐’

Meanwhile one speculated: ‘OMG I think this gonna be a duet’

Eek, fingers crossed!

Whilst Cheryl – who has been keeping a low profile since the birth of son Bear in March 2017 – looks to be gearing up for her musical comeback, we might have to wait quite a bit longer for her return to TV.

The mum-of-one was spotted filming a pilot for new talent show The Greatest Dancer in February but according to reports the programme won’t be hitting our screens until 2019 now.

According to The Sun Online the BBC show – which is a project from Simon Cowell’s Syco Entertainment – could go head-to-head with The Voice and will see dancers compete over eight episodes in a bid to be crowned the Greatest Dancer.

Chezza has reportedly not got any other TV appearances in the diary for the rest of 2018, meaning we won’t get to see her on the box until next year.

But fingers crossed that new music will be coming in the meantime, eh?