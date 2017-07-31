Jean-Bernard has been snapped partying with Nicole

Singers Cheryl Cole and Nicole Scherzinger might have a lot in common – both being talented, beautiful superstars – but these two haven’t exactly seen eye to eye over the years.

There’s believed to be a bit of bad feeling after Simon Cowell called in Nicole to replace Chez when she was axed from the US X Factor back in 2011.

Read: All the Latest TV news

And since then things haven’t exactly warmed up between the pair, as Cheryl later described her first meeting with the Pussycat Doll as ‘awkward’ after Nicole allegedly sang her hit Promise This back to her. Eeek.

But despite the supposed fallout taking place a whole five years ago, now Nicole has been snapped partying with Cheryl’s ex-husband, Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini in London.

More: We FINALLY know what Cheryl Cole and Liam Payne’s baby Bear looks like!

The pair were hanging out with a bunch of friends as they posed for a photo together, with Jean-Bernard later uploading the shot to his Instagram account alongside the caption: ‘#Saturdays @superheromovement @nicolescherzy @blockettagram‘.

#Saturdays @superheromovement @nicolescherzy @blockettagram A post shared by JB Fernandez Versini (@jeanbernard.fernandezversini) on Jul 30, 2017 at 4:01am PDT

It didn’t take long for fans to pick up on the cosy photo with one commenting: ‘Well suited’, and another agreed: ‘JB and Nic – wow that would be some couple! Love’.

While a third said: ‘She looks at you with such passion, wish I could find a man that looked at me like that! So perfect for each other!’, and a fourth added: ‘Look of love’.



And it looks like JB agrees with his followers, as the French businessman even liked a few of the comments, including ‘well suited’ and ‘look of love’. Ooo la la.

Chez, 34, and Jean-Bernard got divorced last year after an 18 month whirlwind romance and both have now moved on from the split – with Cheryl recently giving birth to her first baby with Liam Payne.

The A-list couple welcomed son Bear back in March – with former One Direction star Liam giving fans an update on their little one last week, calling him a ‘chubster’. Aww!