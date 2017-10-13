Will Cheryl return to The X Factor for good?

A lot’s changed since Cheryl Cole said goodbye to The X Factor all the way back in 2015 – as she’s now settled down with boyfriend, Liam Payne and welcomed their adorable baby, Bear.

But after two years away from the show, Chez is BACK as she joins music mogul and best frenemy, Simon Cowell at his house in France to film Judges Houses. YAY!

And as well as giving her critique on the Groups this year, the 34-year-old has also sat down for a rare interview ahead of her big TV return which is due to air on Lorraine next Friday.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

The chat will see Chez back in action on the ITV singing show for the first time since giving birth in March – but rumour has it that she could be making a more permanent return…

Speaking to Lorraine Kelly on Friday, entertainment correspondent Dan Wootton said: ‘I have a sneaking suspicion that Cheryl may well be back in a full-time role as a judge on the X Factor next year.’

MORE: AW! Cheryl Cole shares the CUTEST message for Liam Payne following huge music success

He added: ‘You know I told you how Nicole Scherzinger is going on the Pussycat Dolls reunion? I think Simon is desperate to get Cheryl back on that judging panel and this was almost like a little bit of a test run.’

How exciting is that?! And it looks like Chez is back on top form as a teaser clip from the interview showed her poking fun at X Factor boss, Simon.

When cheeky Simon, 58, – who’s dad to three year old son Eric – asks his co-star: ‘Would you want to go to school being called Bear?’

The Geordie star quips back: ‘Well would you want to be an Arthur? Or Simon? One of those common names’. Well played, Chez.

Before her ITV comeback, mum-of-one Cheryl had been keeping a low profile since falling pregnant last year.

But it was back to work for the star earlier this month when she made her first official public appearance on the runway at Paris Fashion Week for L’Oreal.

Rocking an unusual checked couture top, a satin skirt and some killer knee-length boots – the former Girls Aloud star looked as incredible as ever.

Great to have you back, Chez.