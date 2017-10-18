Chez has opened up about her favourite work-out regime

It’s no secret that new mum, Cheryl Cole is looking IN-credible after giving birth just six months ago.

The Girls Aloud star showed off her enviable beach bod on a recent holiday with boyfriend, Liam Payne as the pair relaxed on a luxury yacht.

Side note: did you SEE the pics?!

Well, now Chez has revealed how she managed to get back into such good shape following the birth of sonin March – and surprisingly, it doesn’t involve a pricey personal trainer!

Despite us all picturing Chiam spending hours working out in their own private state-of-the-art gym, it turns out the 34-year-old actually used a live streaming service to help regain her toned figure.

‘Tracy Anderson has a streaming service and it’s heaven sent,’ Cheryl told Vogue.

‘I have a space in my house where I heat up the room and then just stream it and follow that.’

Gushing about the program – which has also been endorsed by Kim Kardashian and Madonna – she continued: ‘I’ve always done Tracy Anderson. When I lived in the States, I went to Brentwood, to her studio, but the streaming is brilliant, so easy and you can do it in your living room.’

Err… where can we sign up?

During the interview, The X Factor star also revealed how she unwinds since becoming a busy mum-of-one, confessing: ‘Nowadays my main way to relax is sleep.

‘Since the baby was about seven weeks old he’s slept seven hours through and now he can sleep for 12, so I’m lucky. But the first time I had a massage, since the baby, I think I went to a dreamland.’

Before adding: ‘It’s just me, Liam and the baby rocking around 24/7, so you don’t have one second to yourself really, especially not in that first three months.’

But it doesn’t look like the Fight For This Love singer is going to be getting much sleep, as she’s due to return to The X Factor over the weekend to lend a hand at Simon Cowell‘s Judges Houses.

As well as that, Cheryl is also launching her Paint by Cheryl Lip Kits with L’Oréal Paris on Friday and revealed some sneak-peak pics of the make-up range earlier this week

Phew, better get those 40 winks in while you can, Chez!