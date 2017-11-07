Chezza was absent from this year's ceremony

Cheryl Cole was noticeably absent from the Pride of Britain Awards this year as boyfriend Liam Payne attended the event alone and she’s admitted that she’s gutted to have missed out.

The singer – who has been a regular attendee at the heart-warming event over the years – made the confession as she reminisced about a touching memory from the show on Twitter.

Cheryl, 34, responded to a tweet from the Pride of Britain account featuring a photo from the 2010 ceremony where Chezza ended up with a custard pie in her face courtesy of young award winner Cameron.

‘We missed you this year @CherylOfficial – do you remember this?’ the message read.

The Girls Aloud star then responded by admitting her sadness at missing out this year and revealed her plans to watch the event back on TV.

‘Aww.. So sad that I missed it,’ Cheryl wrote back. ‘I will definitely be catching up on it tonight’

She also said of the messy memory: ‘And yes ! How could I forget’

Awww. Liam, 24, was representing the couple at the event and revealed on the red carpet that Cheryl had stayed at home to look after their seven-month-old baby son Bear.

He also spoke of how he was finding the powerful stories told at the ceremony even more emotional since becoming a parent.

‘People been saying to me you develop a different emotional understanding now you are a dad and it’s so true,’ Liam told Mirror Online. ‘I don’t know what it is but I definitely feel it more.’

The One Direction star followed in Cheryl’s footsteps by presenting an award at the event, having given the Child of Courage prize to four-year-old Suzie McCash who called 999 when her mum had an allergic reaction.

With stories like this, the show is bound to be an emotional watch so let’s hope Chezza has some tissues handy when she sits down to view it!