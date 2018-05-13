SLAY Chez

Cheryl Cole might have missed last year’s Cannes Film Festival after welcoming baby Bear, but this weekend she was back with an almighty bang.

Yup, the stunning popstar made her return to the glamorous event to represent L’Oreal, and luckily for us she’s shared a load of behind-the-scenes snaps from her time in the French Rivera.

Chezza’s first show-stopping look on Friday was a dazzling sheer dress which featured a delicate high neck with beaded detailing and a gorgeous trail.

The mum-of-one stormed the red carpet for the premiere of Ash Is The Purest White looking as confident as ever as she completed the outfit with a bright red lipstick and a pair of statement earrings.

Sharing a snap before she made her debut, the 34-year-old can be seen working hard for her latest ad campaign.

With her arms crossed over her front and giving the camera her best pout, it’s fair to say Chez looks INCRED.

After wowing everyone with her show-stopping look, Chez continues to win the fashion stakes over the weekend and has taken to Instagram with a few more photos from her trip.

Still working hard, the X Factor star donned a more casual look on Saturday as she wore a pair of flared jeans and a plain white t-shirt for another L’Oreal photoshoot.

In one video, the Geordie popstar can be seen posing in a bathroom, while another snap sees her applying some lip gloss from a convertible car while giving the camera a cheeky smile.

But her bravest look came later in the day, when Liam Payne‘s girlfriend wore a very unusual striped combo.

Posing on her hotel balcony in Cannes, Chezza paired a cropped blue shirt with a white striped skirt – and completed the outfit with some thigh-high PVC boots and a hint of her lace bra.

Well, we definitely wouldn’t be able to pull that off – but if anyone can, it’s Cheryl!

Cannes 💙😝 A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial) on May 12, 2018 at 5:46am PDT

And it looks like her 3.8 million followers are pretty divided over the bold statement, as one wrote: ‘Yuk ! Very disappointed in this look from you …’

While another slammed: ‘Did you get dressed in the dark?’

Although there was obviously a load of comments along the lines of ‘Love this outfit’ and ‘WOW’.

Well, Chez has definitely got us all talking.