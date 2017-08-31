This could be an indicator of Chezza's future plans...

Cheryl Cole has faced weeks of speculation about whether she could return to The X Factor but it looks like she might just shut down the rumours for good…

The singer – who has been busy enjoying mum life since welcoming baby Bear with boyfriend Liam Payne in March – appears to have revealed that she WON’T be going back to the show after reportedly closing the company that handles her wages for the programme.

Cheryl, 34, is said to have ‘liquidated’ CherCo Productions Ltd according to documents filed at Companies House.

‘Cheryl isn’t going back onto the panel, even as a guest judge,’ an insider tells The Sun Online. ‘She’s moving forward and currently has no plans to return.

‘She had a great few years working on The X Factor – she won it twice – but currently, she’s looking ahead and the focus next year will be all about her music.’

CherCo Productions Ltd was apparently worth £1.9million when it was shut down and it cost £9,000 to liquidate it.

It comes amid recent rumours that Chezza – who was a judge on the series between 2008 and 2010 and then returned for 2014 and 2015 – might come back as a guest at this year’s Judges’ Houses round.

Simon Cowell later denied reports that he’d offered Cheryl £500,000 to return, joking: ‘That’s more than I would earn.’

But he didn’t rule it out and admitted he thought ‘it would be good for her.’

The judging panel for this year’s series of The X Factor remains unchanged from 2016, with Simon taking his seat alongside Nicole Scherzinger, Sharon Osbourne and Louis Walsh.

Meanwhile Cheryl has been keeping a low profile since giving birth in March but recently revealed she’d returned to work by sharing a snap from behind the scenes of a L’Oreal photoshoot.

And even though it now looks like an X Factor comeback is unlikely, the show will undoubtedly always hold a special place in her heart as it’s where she first met boyfriend Liam many years before their romance began. Awww.