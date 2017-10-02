WOW!

It’s official. Cheryl Cole is BACK – and looking better than ever as she made a dramatic return to the catwalk over the weekend.

The new mum delighted fans when she made an appearance at the L’Oreal Paris Fashion Week show in her comeback appearance after welcoming baby Bear with boyfriend Liam Payne back in March.

Sporting an unusual checked couture dress, Chez joined the likes of Dame Helen Mirren and Jane Fonda for the beauty brand’s walk.

And the 34-year-old’s bold runway look definitely got people talking as the outfit featured a lace cut-out detailing in its satin skirt, huge shoulder pads and knee-length boots.

The former Girls Aloud singer was all smiles as she sported a bright purple lipstick and loosely curled hair.

Before the show, Cheryl treated her Instagram followers to a sneak peak of her backstage antics as she was seen glamming up in skinny jeans and a leopard print coat around her waist.

Below the image the mum-of-one wrote: ‘And so it begins’ while a makeup artist started work on Chez’s colourful look.

The pop star then shared a series of other behind-the-scenes pics including the moment she got to meet the ‘Queen of catwalk’ Dame Helen.

Chez then shared a sassy photo hanging out with model and global superstar,who joined her on the catwalk along with modelsand

Until now, new mum Cheryl has kept herself out of the spotlight since giving birth to her first child with boyfriend Liam earlier this year.

And fans will remember that the star actually debuted her baby bump a whole 12 months ago at last year’s PFW L’Oreal event – showing off her new curvy figure in a delicate sequinned top.

It’s great to have you back, Chez!