Did Cheryl just throw some serious shade at her pal?

Former Girls Aloud bandmates, Cheryl Cole and Sarah Harding spent almost a decade travelling around the world together and singing for thousands of adoring fans.

But it looks there’s certainly no love lost between these two as Chez has reportedly dished out the ultimate social media shade – by unfollowing her pal on Twitter! Ouch.

According to The Sun, The X Factor star – who recently welcomed her first child with One Direction beau, Liam Payne – could have snubbed Sarah as recently as last week.

Meaning 34-year-old Chez will no longer be able to see anything on Sarah’s feed – and Sarah won’t be able to DM the new mum.

Which begs the big question, why?

Well, the news of the unfollowing comes after it was reported that 35-year-old Sarah could be heading into Celebrity Big Brother house this summer.

And an insider recently told The Sun, producers were dying for the blonde bombshell to spill the beans on her celeb pals.

‘Big Brother producers are desperate for Sarah to go into the house,’ the source said.

‘They are convinced she will be TV gold and know she could provide amazing gossip on lots of showbiz types, including her former Girls Aloud bandmates.’

Before adding: ‘Anything she says about Cheryl and Liam Payne would make amazing viewing.’ Hmm…



And fans are definitely keen to hear all things Chiam, as the A-list couple have kept pretty quiet about their private life with four-month-old son, Bear.

However Cheryl did return to Instagram last week to gush about ‘date night’ with her 23-year-old boyfriend by sharing a cute shot of the pair in the back of a car.

The Parachute singer also treated her 3.5million followers to a smouldering selfie debuting her new, blonde hair – which obviously sent her fans wild!

🌾🍂🌿 A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial) on Jul 8, 2017 at 8:37am PDT

And it just might have caught her bandmate Sarah’s eye as well, as a source recently told MailOnline: ‘Cheryl hasn’t unfollowed Sarah recently, it was over a year ago.

‘She still follows Sarah on Instagram as Cheryl is on there more often.’

That settles that, then!