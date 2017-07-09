Chezza has returned to Instagram with a totally new 'do

Cheryl Cole has been teasing us with a slow return to social media in recent days and now she’s officially BACK as she’s unveiled a bold hair transformation in a new selfie.

The singer – who has been keeping a low profile since welcoming baby son Bear with boyfriend Liam Payne in March – took to Instagram on Saturday to show off her newly blonde locks to the world.

Chezza, 34, posted a snap which shows her staring at the camera with her lightened tresses looking a bit windswept around her face.

🌾🍂🌿 A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial) on Jul 8, 2017 at 8:37am PDT

The new mum appears to be going for a natural look with minimal make-up and hinted that she’s ready for the upcoming autumn season with her updated ‘do, having posted emojis including leaves and herbs in the caption.

Given that we’ve been used to seeing Cheryl with her darker barnet in recent times, many fans were left stunned by her blonde makeover and some almost didn’t recognise her at first.

‘Is this cheryl? Looks more like lily england her assistant?’ one asked, whilst another wrote: ‘U look really different’

Meanwhile another said: ‘Didn’t recognise you @cherylofficial 😍’

The Girls Aloud star’s refreshed mane went down well with many though.

One admirer posted: ‘Ooh loving the blonde’

‘You look fab @cherylofficial love the colour!’ another added.

It comes just days after Cheryl revealed she still had her brunette tresses when she posted a selfie with Liam, 23, as they enjoyed a night off parenting duties.

‘Date night 😏,’ the new mum captioned a photo of the couple.

Date night 😏 A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial) on Jul 6, 2017 at 2:36pm PDT

Not only has Cheryl been back on Insta to unveil her new hair but she’s also popped up on Twitter again, having joined in the Pride In London celebrations on Saturday by posting: ‘Happy #Prideinlondon have a fab weekend !’

It looks like Chezza isn’t the only one to have a bit of a makeover on her mane lately – BF Liam seemed to be sporting a different style when he posted a selfie this week too.

A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on Jul 6, 2017 at 12:38pm PDT

Well you know what they say, the family that, um, changes their hair together stays together right?