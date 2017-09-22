Liam Payne leaves Cheryl at home to spend the day shooting clays and raising money with none other than James Middleton

Liam Payne and Cheryl certainly have their hands full at the moment looking after their six-month old son Bear, but Liam found a few hours to let off some steam this week and made a surprising Royal connection in the process.

No, he hasn’t been chatting birthing plans with Wills, or sharing tea with Kate, but has been hanging out with her brother, James Middleton!

In one of the oddest, and most unlikely showbiz friendships, James and Liam hung out at a charity shooting event and raised £85k in the process. Good one guys!

Taking a break from rapping on the streets for work and changing nappies at home, Liam, 24, joined James, 30, at the Royal Berkshire Shooting School near Reading to shoot clay pigeons and raise money for Sparks, a children’s medical research charity.

Liam @ the Royal Berkshire Shooting School w/ James Middleton for a day of shooting CLAY pigeons resulting in raising £85k for charity 19/9 #liam #liampayne #liampayneupdates #royalberkshireshootingschool #charity A post shared by The Daily Payne (@realdailypayne) on Sep 21, 2017 at 3:35am PDT

James also took his dog along too, by the look of things. How cute!

Following Bear’s birth in March, Cheryl has hinted that she hasn’t had any hired help to look after her son and has done the lion’s share without having a nanny. Liam has also been super busy with his solo music and promoting his singles.

But we are glad to see that hasn’t stopped the pair having fun.

Cheryl recently opened up for the first time since she gave birth, talking about her post-baby beauty regime she revealed:

‘Since becoming a mam, my beauty regime has actually gone out of the window. It’s just been recently that I’ve had time to start applying it again and it’s been lovely actually.

‘I went out for dinner a few weeks ago and it was strange to see myself made up again but lovely at the same time.’

She added: ‘When you are taking care of a baby 24/7 it’s just not practical to always look perfectly made up.’

Former Girls Aloud bandmate Kimberley Walsh also revealed what kind of mum Cheryl was, telling This Morning: ‘Cheryl is really good and doing brilliantly.

‘I went over the other day with the boys and they caused mayhem. We let them play together.

‘It’s amazing to see her doing so well. We do it all together and share the experience together.’

What next, James and his girlfriend Donna Air will be over for tea, Corrie and digestive biscuits? Oh to be a fly on the wall!