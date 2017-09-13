Viewers blasted the popstar...

Following some time away from fame, new mum Cheryl Cole has come back into the spotlight with a bang.

And after teasing fans for weeks, her first and only TV interview since welcoming baby Bear was finally aired on Wednesday’s episode of This Morning.

Last month it was revealed the singer had allowed a lucky camera crew from TM to film behind-the-scenes on her new L’Oreal advert as she headed back to work.

And after one hell of an introduction from presenting duo Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, the clip saw Cheryl open up about her favourite mummy make up hacks.

But while some fans were excited to find out the Girls Aloud star just can’t live without a smoky eye and a bit of bronzer, it turns out a few ITV viewers were less than impressed by the interview – with many branding it ‘pointless’ and ‘boring’. Ouch!

‘Waited for the Cheryl interview on # ThisMorning thinking she was going to talk about her baby & instead I now know she loves a smokey eye’, one fan blasted.

Another added: ‘I like Cheryl Cole but why has she weirdly come out the woodwork to do this boring feature on This Morning about her makeup routine?’

And they weren’t the only ones…

However Liam Payne’s girlfriend did have some supporters, as one fan wrote: ‘Cheryl looked so beautiful so happy to see her back on our tv # ThisMorning’.

And another hit back: ‘I love how it was simple and she didn’t speak about anything else. Love her so much’.

During the controversial chat, 34-year-old Cheryl revealed that she’s recently ditched her heavy make-up looks, confessing: ‘Since becoming a mam, my beauty regime has actually gone out of the window.

‘It’s just been recently that I’ve had time to start applying it again.’

Before adding: ‘I went out for dinner a few weeks ago and it was strange to see myself made up again but lovely at the same time.

‘When you are taking care of a baby 24/7 it’s just not practical.’

Well, there’s one thing we can all agree on – Chez is looking AH-mazing right now!