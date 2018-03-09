Chezza's new snap has had a huge reaction

Liam Payne has very publicly reacted after Cheryl Cole shared a pretty cosy photo with heartthrob Tom Hardy.

Chezza, 34, posted a picture alongside the actor after they met at the Prince’s Trust Awards on Tuesday evening, with the singer captioning the post: ‘Great afternoon yesterday at the Princes Trust Awards 🙏🏼❤️’

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

MORE: Liam Payne makes cheeky joke about Cheryl Cole – but her response is pretty awkward

As well as making us all seriously jealous, the snap led to reports alleging that Cheryl might have posted it to make boyfriend Liam ‘jealous’ amid ongoing speculation of trouble in their relationship.

Now though Liam, 24, has taken to Twitter to confess that he IS jealous – but not of Tom…

‘I am jealous tbh I want to cozy up to Tom hardy too what can I say,’ the One Direction star tweeted. LOLs.

Liam’s hilarious response prompted many fans to praise how he’d handled it, with one writing: ‘Omg you are the king of replies I swear’

And one added: ‘I’m laughing so hard, s*** Liam you’re the best’

Meanwhile Cheryl has had a huge reaction to the Tom snap from others too, including Girls Aloud pal Nicola Roberts who was shocked at where she placed the photo in her post featuring her highlights from the event.

‘You put Tom 6th… 6th?!’ Nicola commented in disbelief.

Others are simply a bit envious of Chezza for getting so close to the popular actor.

‘Omg Tom Hardy 😍💙 lucky you Cheryl,’ one follower wrote.

Another said: ‘You met Tom hardy 😍😍 u lucky lady lol’

It comes as split rumours continue to swirl around Cheryl and Liam ahead of baby son Bear’s first birthday later this month.

Reports earlier this week claimed that Liam has ‘gone cold’ on the relationship as he seems ‘more committed to a pop star lifestyle’ than to family life.

Yet despite these rumours, the couple put on a defiant front at last month’s BRIT Awards and Chezza also took to Twitter to shut down suggestions that their PDA was a ’stunt’.

But all that aside, can we just take a minute to appreciate how lucky Cheryl is to have met Tom Hardy?! *swoon*