Chezza was certainly in for a treat...

Cheryl Cole has taken the night off from being a mum to baby Bear to have a fun evening out with her Girls Aloud BFFs.

The singer joined Kimberley Walsh and Nicola Roberts along with some other friends as they helped a pal to celebrate her birthday at the upmarket Mr Chow restaurant in London’s Knightsbridge on Thursday and looked pretty gorgeous for the occasion too.

Nicola posted a cute Instagram photo of the group together and wrote: ‘Bday dinner for Beth ♥🎂’

Bday dinner for Beth ♥️🎂 A post shared by Nicola Roberts (@lilcola) on Apr 27, 2018 at 6:30am PDT

In the snap Cheryl, 34, beams as she poses with her friends and models a draped top with her long hair worn over her shoulder.

Whilst all of the ladies were looking fabulous, fans couldn’t help but comment on stunning Chezza.

‘Cheryl looks amazing 😍👸💗 new music coming soon,’ one admirer commented, whilst another wrote: ‘Aww @cherylofficial looks stunning’

And one added: ‘You all look incredible!’

Others were thrilled to see a mini Girls Aloud reunion between Cheryl, Kimberley, 36, and Nicola, 32, with one fan posting: ‘Girls aloud is alive’

‘YALL LOOK SO YOUNG GA REUNION,’ another said.

During the evening the ladies watched a chef create fresh noodles on a table right before their eyes and were left awestruck by his skills.

Nicola shared a video of the moment on Instagram Stories and was heard saying: ‘It’s like magic, like a magic trick’

Meanwhile another friend claimed that the lengthy pasta looked like Nicola’s hair!

Cheryl hasn’t yet posted anything from the night out on social media but it looks like she was enjoying herself.

The mum-of-one – who welcomed Bear with boyfriend Liam Payne in March 2017 – has been keeping a low profile lately, having jetted off on holiday last month following weeks of rumours about her relationship.

However, it looks like her big comeback will soon be in motion as it was reported this week that Cheryl is set to return to the Cannes Film Festival as a L’Oreal ambassador next month – yay!