The new mum is coming back with a vengeance!

Cheryl Cole might have been keeping quiet since becoming a mum but she’s planning one almighty comeback – which is set to involve her RETURNING to The X Factor.

The singer – who welcomed baby son Bear with boyfriend Liam Payne last March – is reportedly about to enter ‘advanced talks’ to join the judging panel again in a move that would see her REPLACE her old foe Nicole Scherzinger.

And whilst Cheryl, 34, has yet to sign on the dotted line, it’s thought that the move is almost bound to happen – EEK!

‘Cheryl is the top choice and she is keen to come on board,’ a source says.

‘But as yet, the conversations taking place have been unofficial, because we can’t begin official talks with anyone until the show’s schedule is agreed.

‘The bosses need to confirm how long the series will run for and what time it will air each week.’

It’s thought that the programme – which was regularly beaten by Strictly Come Dancing in the ratings battle last year – will be making several changes alongside Chezza’s return including the time it will air and whether auditions will take place in a room or an arena.

‘Once those decisions are made and agreed, the bosses will have the green light to start talking to Cheryl officially and discuss contracts with her,’ the insider tells The Sun. ‘But this is seen by most of the team as a formality, and even the most cautious have put the chances of her replacing Nicole this year at about 85 per cent.

‘It would be a huge shock if it didn’t happen.’

Ooh, how exciting!

Cheryl briefly made a return to the show in 2017 as a guest of Simon Cowell’s at judges’ houses and it proved a hit with many fans.

This comes as the latest aspect of the singer’s big comeback following some VERY exciting news about her new music last week.

Producer Naughty Boy revealed that he and Chezza were set to complete a ‘great’ tune he’d written for her on Wednesday.

Then Nicola Roberts hinted at a DUET with her Girls Aloud pal when she posted several videos and photos of them in the music studio together.

Eek, we can’t wait!