It's been TWO years since she's been on the show

Cheryl’s X Factor return has officially been confirmed.

The new mum – who welcomed her son Bear, with former One Direction star Liam Payne, back in March – is back to help out old frenemy – and former boss – Simon Cowell at this years Judges’ Houses.

Cheryl confirmed her return to the ITV talent show in an official promotional image, which sees her standing proudly next to Simon at his luxury South Of France pad, called Chateau Diter just outside of Cannes.

The impressive property boasts a swimming pool, expansive gardens, and not one, but two helipads plus many, many bedrooms.

She’s set to make an appearance at the judges’ houses stage of the competition, where she’ll help Simon choose which three of his acts to take through to the live finals.

The episodes will air at the end of the month.

On Friday, Chezza teased her return after her hair stylist, Daya Ruci, uploaded a photo to Instagram of a brunette beauty sitting in a chair having her hair and make-up done.

Daya captioned the image: ‘#hairfordays guess who! #holidaymood #grilledcheesesandwich’.

Fans were quick to decipher the post, with many commenting it was their ‘Queen’ Cheryl.

Cheryl’s return may be music to her fans ears – but one person who won’t be happy with her comeback is Sinitta, who was bumped as Simon’s helper in favour of Cheryl.

Speaking to The Sun, Sinitta told her ex-boyfriend to ‘kiss [her] black ass’ after ditching her for the role.

She said: ‘I will always love Simon. He is like a father figure meets brother figure and ex-lover figure to me, and of course my mentor for over three decades. But right now he can kiss my black ass.’

Burn.

Cheryl, who has reverted back to her maiden name, Tweedy, has had a two-year hiatus from the X Factor after originally being a judge from 2008 to 2010, and again from 2014 to 2015.

Cheryl led two of her acts to victory – Alexandra Burke in 2008 and fellow Geordie Joe McElderry in 2009.

We can’t wait to have Chezza back on our telly.