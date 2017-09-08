Claims of a rift between former Girls Aloud band mates Cheryl and Sarah Harding have been rife since she went into the Celebrity Big Brother house.

With reports that Cheryl was ‘worried’ about what her former band mate might reveal.

And now Sarah’s fellow CBB contest Paul Danan has said that Cheryl DID in fact watch the show!

Paul has confessed that Cheryl’s boyfriend Liam Payne revealed the information to him.

In an interview with The Sun, Paul said: ‘Cheryl watched a little bit, [Liam] said. She didn’t watch loads. She didn’t watch it all. I did ask and she watched a little bit.’

Sarah went on to win this year’s series of the Channel 5 reality show, however during her time in the house there was great concern for her health.

The singer had multiple rows with her fellow housemates, including Paul and Ex on the Beach’s Jemma Lucy.

Her romantic relationship with Chad Johnson also left fans concerned as they appeared to have sex on screen, but Sarah swiftly denied the claim.

In the interview Paul went on to add: ‘But I suppose Cheryl didn’t want to see Sarah in the way Sarah was, because it was heart breaking.’

‘To see someone very vulnerable and not in the best of shape and Big Brother can do that to someone – make them even worse.’

Paul’s revelation comes as Girls Aloud’s Nadine Coyle opened up about her ‘bitter’ feud with Cheryl and her fellow band mates.

With the singer even revealing that the band could reunite, she said: ‘Could we work together? Absolutely. We could do that next week and it would be fine.’

Hopefully these ladies are putting all of their previous dramz behind them.

We have everything crossed for a new Girls Aloud album!