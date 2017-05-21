The French businessman has revealed how he really feels about his ex

Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini may have publicly snubbed the mention of ex-wife Cheryl‘s name recently, but now it looks like he’s ready to open up on his 18-month marriage to the star.

Yup, after THAT awkward Good Morning Britain interview – where the Frenchman was asked if he had a message for Cheryl at Cannes film festival and ignored the question altogether – JB has revealed how he really feels about his ex.

Read: All the Latest Celebrity News

The 36-year-old, who split with the former Girls Aloud star in 2016, gave a rare insight into his life following the breakdown of their relationship, telling The Mirror: ‘I’ve lost a lot. I don’t have my parents, I don’t have a girlfriend. I’m, alone now.’

During his time in the spotlight, JB also revealed he experienced a lot of negative attention, adding: ‘I married someone who was famous, I was thrust into this mad world – I didn’t like it.

‘There was really awful things said about me, about my family, but I feel like I survived it. And I’m here surviving, doing my thing.’

Although it’s hard to imagine Chez with anyone else other than 1D boyfriend, Liam Payne, Jean-Bernard became the 33-year-old’s second husband following the pair’s whirlwind romance back in 2014.

After meeting at a party, the former couple went on to marry after just 12 weeks of dating but split in 2015 – just 18 months after the wedding.

More: ‘I tried to cling on’: Liam Payne reveals shock moment Cheryl nearly ENDED their relationship

Speaking about his former life with Cheryl, businessman Jean-Bernard said: ‘It’s been two years – I feel like a different person. That was the old me.’

This rare insight into Chez’s previous relationship comes after it was revealed that the former X Factor judge has officially changed her name back to Tweedy.

According to boyfriend Liam, the singer – who gave birth to their 2-month-old son Bear in March – has legally returned to her maiden name and plans to stay that way for the near future.

Although there’s no plans of marriage number three for Chez, it’s good to see that Jean and Cheryl have both moved on from their divorce.