Only one word for it. Amazing.





Those dimples… that hair… OH CHERYL, HOW WE’VE MISSED YOU!

Liam Payne‘s baby mumma has been taking a very well deserved break from the spotlight following the birth of lil’ baby Bear in March of this year – having stayed pretty low key and avoiding public appearances.

And, whilst we’ve missed our Angel of the North, we’ve at least had a few Chezza updates in the form of Liam’s holiday family photo album…

However, the lady *finally* made her long awaited return to the spotlight yesterday – and, in true Chez style, it was all for an amazing cause….

Cheryl had attended the Game4Grenfell footie match at Loftus Road, showing her support for the charity football which raised funds to support the survivors of the devastating Grenfell Tower fire in London – a tower block tragedy which claimed the lives of at least 80 people on 14 June.

And, as amazing as the match was (more on that later), we just need a teeny tiny moment for Chez’s debut post-baby ensemble.

Like… hello, abs of steel how did you get there?!

Pairing a super cropped white slashed sweatshirt with a pair of red high-waited red trousers, we can’t help but feel a lil’ miffed.

Like Chez, c’mon. Now we’re gunna just *have* to hit up the gym…

Following the match, Cheryl had also taken to social media to urge fans to continue donating to the incredibly charity behind the match.

Of course, Chezza wasn’t the only famous face at the very important match – as the two teams were led by some very famous faces who had hoped to use ‘the power of football for the people of Grenfell and the good of the community’.

With legendary former footie players Les Ferdinand, David Seaman and Trevor Sinclair and famous faces including footballers Peter Crouch and Jamie Redknapp, Ed Westwick, Olly Murs, Jamie Dornan and Tinie Tempah involved, the footie match was an incredibly powerful event.



Olly Murs has since spoken out following the special day, sharing a Tweet which reads ‘Unbelievable day! # Game4Grenfell. The victims & survivors will never be forgotten’. has since spoken out following the special day, sharing a Tweet which reads ‘Unbelievable day!The victims & survivors will never be forgotten’. Rita Ora, who had performed at the match with Marcus Mumford, has also take to social media to share a snap of the event. Rita writes, ‘Marcus @mumfordandsons thank you for asking me to be apart of this and congratulations to everyone involved and the sold out #Game4Grenfell’. Marcus @mumfordandsons thank you for asking me to be apart of this and congratulations to everyone involved and the sold out #gameforgrenfell and all the money that was raised for the victims! 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Rita Ora (@ritaora) on Sep 2, 2017 at 11:33am PDT Tinie Tempah has also shared a snap with fellow players Mo Farrah and Wretch 32, urging fans to help with the cause. Sir @gomofarah @officialwretch32 and the boy. @santandave was meant to be in the pic but he was on the op boy team still. #GAMEFORGRENFELL Txt Grenfell to 70007 to donate £3 A post shared by Tinie Tempah (@tiniegram) on Sep 2, 2017 at 9:09am PDT For more information on how you can do your bit for the Game4Grenfell cause (we promise you don’t have to do any keepy-uppy’s) head over *here*!

Alice Perry