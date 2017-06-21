Well this is very fitting!

Liam Payne might have been away for his very first Father’s Day but Cheryl made sure he still received a very special present.

Chezza – who welcomed the couple’s baby son Bear back in March – gave the One Direction star a bling necklace with a BEAR-shaped pendant on the end. Awww.

Liam, 23, certainly seemed touched by the gesture and showed off his new accessory in a video posted on Instagram Stories.

The singer explained that he was ‘super tired’ after arriving in New York from Milan but had had a ‘great day’ thanks to his gift.

‘I got another Father’s Day present which is a little bear off Cheryl, which I really love,’ Liam explained as he filmed a close-up of his necklace.

Liam layered the chain over a plain dark jumper in the clip and it looks seriously cute.

The new dad is no stranger to wearing bling, having become famed for the ‘Payne chain’, so we’re sure he’ll get lots of wear out of his sentimental new accessory.

It comes days after Cheryl, 33, broke her Instagram silence for the first time since the announcement of Bear’s birth to praise Liam for being a brilliant father to their little boy.

The Girls Aloud star posted a black-and-white selfie of Liam and wrote: ‘Happy 1st Father’s Day Liam.. You are the most amazing daddy and the best example for our son.

‘The way he looks at you says it all. Your relationship melts my heart. You are the centre of his world & We adore you 🐻🌎💙’

The couple welcomed their first child together on 22 March after months of maintaining their silence about Cheryl’s pregnancy.

Whilst Chezza has been keeping a low profile since becoming a mum, Liam has had to spend a lot of time away as a new dad due to work commitments.

But at least now he only has to look down at his necklace to feel closer to Bear!